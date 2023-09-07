Lawyers’ group says 32 civilians killed in artillery strike in Omdurman, Sudan

KHARTOUM, Sept. 7 (Xinhua/GNA) — Sudan’s legal group Emergency Lawyers, said Wednesday that 32 civilians were killed in artillery shelling launched by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in Omdurman city, north of the Sudanese capital.

The non-governmental syndicate said the civilians, including children, were killed Tuesday in the Ombada locality of Omdurman in “random” SAF artillery strikes. The strikes also left dozens injured and a number of homes demolished, the group said in a statement. It noted that the use of heavy and light artillery in civilian populated areas is a war crime, and reflects the two warring parties’ disregard for to lives of civilians, vowing to hold violators accountable.

The SAF has not commented on the incident yet. According to eyewitnesses, violent clashes took place on Wednesday between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) mainly at Ombada neighborhood in west Omdurman, and the vicinity of the Engineers Corps base, southwest of the city.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the SAF and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, resulting in at least 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, according to figures released by the Sudanese Health Ministry.

