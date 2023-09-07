Court revokes Prince Tagoe’s bench warrant as he pays GHC71,000 to complainant

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Sept 7, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday revoked a bench warrant it issued for the arrest of Prince Tagoe, Ghana’s former Black Star player.

Prince Tagoe is before the court for an alleged auto fraud case.

The former black star player on August 30, 2023, failed to appear before the court and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Wednesday, September 6, Prince Tagoe appeared before the court with his counsel, Mr Kwesi Kwakye and made payment of GHC71,000 to the court in respect of the case.

Mr Kwakye told the court that he was informed about the bench warrant issued for his client’s arrest.

The defence counsel therefore pleased with the court to rescind the bench warrant issued against his client.

“Bench warrant issued for the arrest of the accused person is to be revoked and GHC71,000 paid by the accused persons be given to the complainant,” Mr Bright Samuel Acquah said.

The matter has been adjourned to September 27.

Prince Tagoe is accused of defrauding Blacks Stars Assistant Coach, George Boateng of $40,000.

He is alleged to have collected the monies under the guise of importing a Lexus sports utility vehicle for the Assistant Coach.

Charged with defrauding by false pretences, Tagoe has denied the offence but has made payments of GHC20,000, GHC70,000 and GHC71,000, respectively.

The court has admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 bail with three sureties, one of whom should be a civil servant.

The court further ordered that one of the sureties could be justified with landed property.

Mr George Antwi Boateng, who is also a former player, was the complainant.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Agartha Abena Asantewaa told the court that Mr Antwi Boateng, also a former Ghanaian footballer, was based in Germany.

She said Tagoe, was once a player under the management of the complainant in Germany.

Chief Inspector Asantewaa said in 2020, Tagoe and Boateng met in Ghana and the complainant told the accused that he needed to buy a vehicle.

The prosecution said Tagoe agreed to import a vehicle for the complainant at $40, 000, which is equivalent to GH¢265, 200.

Chief Inspector Asantewaa said $40,000 was deposited into Tagoe’s bank account on January 8, 2021, and he acknowledged receipt with a phone call to Boateng.

The court heard that the Tagoe promised to deliver the vehicle to Boateng on March 30, 2021, but failed.

According to Chief Inspector Asantewaa, Tagoe called Baoteng and asked for an extra two weeks to deliver the car, to which he agreed.



The court heard that Tagoe was unable to import the vehicle as promised.

The prosecution said Boateng travelled to Ghana on April 27, 2021, to pick up his vehicle, but he was unsuccessful.

When Boateng called to ask for the vehicle, Tagoe allegedly said that he could not import the vehicle because he had spent the money on a more pressing matter.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

