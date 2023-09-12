Latvia: Belarus waging a ‘hybrid attack’ as illegal crossings climb

Riga, Sept. 12, (dpa/GNA) – Latvia once again registered more than 100 people trying to illegally cross the border from neighbouring Belarus in the past 24 hours, in what the EU nation’s border guard boss called an ongoing “hybrid attack.”

Latvia, Lithuania and Poland use the term to describe the influxes of migrants, many of them from the Middle East, who appear to be mobilized by the authoritarian government in Belarus.

For several days at the end of August and beginning of September, the number of people intercepted exceeded 100, Latvia’s Border Guard reported. On Sunday, there were 246 illegal crossings counted.

The head of the State Border Guard, Guntis Pujāts, told Latvian television on Tuesday that Belarus targets the three NATO members from time to time to test their security capabilities and try to weaken the European Union’s eastern flank.

A “hybrid” threat combines military and non-military operations, like economic coercion, cyberattacks, propaganda and social media disinformation.

Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have taken steps to strengthen the protection of their borders with Belarus. To support Latvia, Lithuania is sending up to 20 border guards to its neighbour.

GNA

