La Dadekotopon Constituency NPP delegates acclaim Dr Nyanyofio

Accra, Sep. 11, GNA—Mr Daniel Odarlai Parker, Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on the members of the party to work harder than before to win a third term and break the eight-year political jinx in the country to make history.

He noted that as a history-making party in the country’s politics, the party would implement an effective and efficient political campaign in the run-up to the 2024 general election.

Mr Parker made the call as the delegates of the La Dadekotopon Constituency of the party acclimated Dr Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio as the party’s Parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general election.

Dr Nyanyofio, a lecturer at the University for Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), was the party’s parliamentary candidate for the 2020 general election.

All the 1,254 delegates of the constituency supported Dr Nyanyofio, dressed in white amidst drumming and dancing and the singing of the party’s songs.

The Regional Secretary said, ‘I can assure party members and sympathizers that with hard work the NPP will win a straight term to continue to steer the affairs of the nation, which will be a great shock to many Ghanaians.’

Mr Parker said although some Ghanaians and political watchers did not believe that the NPP stood a chance to break the eight-year political cycle, the party would ensure that the agenda became a reality.

He said just as party members and sympathizers worked so hard to win the 2016 and 2020 general election, they should do the same to win the next election to make history.

The Greater Accra Regional Secretary said the NPP led government had performed creditably in all the constituencies in the country since it was voted to power in 2017.

‘When we talk about development, no government can be compared to the NPP government. We have done well, we will continue to do it and do it well, and make sure those who have eyes will see it unless they do not want to,’ he said.

Mr Parker commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for the numerous economic and social interventions he continued to make for the country.

The Reverend Solomon Kotey Nikoi, La Dadekotopon Municipal Chief Executive, commended the delegates for supporting Dr Nyanyofio and expressed the hope that they would work together in unity to ensure that the party wins the constituency’s seat in the next general election.

