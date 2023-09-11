Academic City University cleans Sakumono Mighty Beach

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 11, GNA – Academic City University College has cleaned the Sakumono Mighty Beach as part of activities commemorating five years of providing Premium Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, and entrepreneurship-focused tertiary education in Ghana and across the continent.

The exercise was inspired by Academic City’s desire to promote environmental consciousness and a sustainable culture to have a positive impact beyond the confines of the lecture halls.

A statement issued in Accra by the University said students, staff, and local volunteers from McKingtorch Africa, Witties Ghana, Satguru, Wafflemania, Souvenirs and More, and other environmental-focused organisations participated in the initiative.

It said participants worked tirelessly to collect recyclable waste dumped by storm drains at the base of the Aburi mountain and flood waters from the city.

The statement said the collection of plastic bottles, discarded footwear, refrigerator forms, and various other materials demonstrated a concerted effort to address the urgent problem of environmental degradation.

It said it was important to note that the Technology and Entrepreneurship Centre (TEC) of Academic City, in partnership with McKingtorch Africa, would ensure that the collected waste materials are transformed into products that could be reintegrated into the local economy.

Ms. Nelly Agyemang Gyamfi, Director of Marketing and Communications at Academic City, expressed gratitude to everyone who participated and supported the exercise.

“Academic City University is more than a school; it is a place for positive change. We believe that by caring for our environment today, we are laying the groundwork for a brighter, more sustainable future,” she added.

Mr Makafui Awuku, the Manager of Academic City’s Technology and Entrepreneur Centre, said “Our mission at TEC is to bridge the gap between technology, entrepreneurship, and sustainability. By transforming waste into usable, eco-friendly products, we are not only supporting environmental conservation but also promoting a circular economy.”

The exercise also served as a prelude to the upcoming World Cleanup Day scheduled for September 16, 2023.

Academic City University’s participation in this global movement demonstrates its dedication to the larger mission of preserving our planet for future generations.

GNA

