Kim promises to help Putin in Russia’s war against Ukraine

Moscow, Sept 13, (dpa/GNA) – North Korea’s ruler, Kim Jong Un, has promised Russian President Vladimir Putin his help in Russia’s war against Ukraine, after meeting Putin at Russia’s Vostochny spaceport on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Russia has risen to protect its sovereignty and security, Kim said at a meeting with Putin, according to the Interfax news agency.

“We have always and will continue to support all Putin’s decisions and decisions of the Russian government. I hope we will always be together in the fight against imperialism and in building a sovereign state.”

Putin and Kim’s meeting was the North Korean strongman’s first visit to Russia in four years. In addition to questions of missile technology, according to observers, arms and ammunition deliveries from North Korea to Russia are also on the meeting’s agenda.

