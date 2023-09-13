120 al-Shabab fighters killed in central Somalia operations

MOGADISHU, Sept. 13, (Xinhua/GNA) – The Somali National Army (SNA), backed by local forces, killed 120 al-Shabab militants, after conducting operations in Galmudug State, central Somalia, in the past two days, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

Abdirahman Yusuf Al-adala, deputy minister of information, culture, and tourism, told the Somali National News Agency that the forces, carried out 17 operations against the terrorist group. “Senior al-Shabab commanders were among the 120 killed, during the operations. They fled from El Garas Town on Monday, and they could not defend it. The ongoing operations have weakened them,” said Al-adala, who is on the frontline along with lawmakers and other officials.

The deputy minister, however, did not mention the number of casualties on both SNA and local forces sides. He called on security forces to vigorously defend their homes from the terrorists, and pursue them until the area is liberated from al-Shabab.

GNA

