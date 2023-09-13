Pakistan’s court extends Khan’s detention on reported leak

Islamabad, Sep 13, (dpa/GNA) – A court in Pakistan, on Wednesday extended the detention of former prime minister Imran Khan for another two weeks, on charges of leaking the contents of a classified diplomatic cable, his lawyers said.

“Imran Khan’s remand has been extended till September 26,” the former leader’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha said, after the hearing at the highly fortified and notorious Attock Jail.

Khan’s justice party (PTI) has already challenged the trial.

The former leader’s detention was extended at a time, when other political parties were building steam in the run-up to general elections.

On Tuesday, former premier Nawaz Sharif, announced an end of his self-imposed exile after almost four years. He will return on October 21.

The three-time prime minister’s return is expected to energize Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) election campaign, and help garner more public attention, media coverage, and voter support.

On the other hand, Khan’s party is in disarray, and dozens of leaders have already switched sides, while many others seem reluctant to stay.

The 70-year-old former sports star, faces a flurry of charges, since his removal as premier through a parliamentary vote of no confidence last year.

Weeks before his ouster in April 2022, Khan claimed the United States hatched a conspiracy with his opponents to remove him, because he got close to Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

Last month, Khan was arrested on corruption charges, and a court later suspended his conviction.

Hours later, another court in the capital said he must be kept in the same prison, on charges of leaking a diplomatic cable.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

