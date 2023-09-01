Jhay Bhanks hits more streams with the ‘Abandoned Son’ track

By Mercy Arthur

Tema, Sept. 1, GNA – Bennett Bright, professionally known as Jhay Bhanks’ latest single dubbed ‘Abandoned Son, has gained more streams after its release in a few months, with twenty-four million+ streams on Audiomack.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency Tema Entertainment Desk, the young hip-hop music sensation stated that his song had been trending on all various digital platforms, and he felt so proud of himself for his efforts.

The ‘Abandoned Son’ song has hit 51 million plus streams on Spotify and has clocked 2.5 million plus views on YouTube, among other digital platforms as well.

He added that he was impressed with the streams so far and promised his fans of consistency to release more bangers, of which they would be among the top hits in the country.

Jhay Bhanks highlighted that his efforts have suppressed his ability to reach more streams through the promotion of his track across all social media platforms.

He assured his fans to anticipate releasing another track in collaboration with different artists.

GNA

