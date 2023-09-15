Jean Mensa awarded for outstanding support to EC’s Internal Audit Unit

YikILO By Issah Mohammed

Accra, Sept 15, GNA – The Internal Audit Agency (IAA) has adjudged Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, as “the Best Head of Covered Entity that supports Internal Audit Unit” within the Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA) Category.

Mrs Mensa was honoured at an awards ceremony at the 2023 Annual Internal Audit Conference, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

The awards ceremony is aimed at recognising deserving internal auditors, Audit committees and Heads of Public Institutions for dedication to complying with Internal Audit requirements within an auditing year.

These among other things include enterprise risk management compliance, regular and timely submission of audit reports and consistency in holding audit meeting.

The theme for the conference is: “20 years of Internal Audit Practice in Ghana: Achievements, Challenges and Way Forward.”

Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the Senior Presidential Advisor presented a plaque and a citation to the EC Chairperson.

The citation read: “You ensured that the Internal Audit Unit was provided with adequate resources, space and logistics to enable it to deliver on its mandate in an objective and independent manner devoid of intimidation.

“Your actions have undoubtedly enhanced the internal control systems of the Electoral Commission of Ghana

“The Agency recognises your timely implementation of audit recommendations and general support to internal audit activities,” the citation highlighted.

Mrs Mensa, a lawyer by profession became the Chairperson of the EC on July 23, 2018, after an 18-year career at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) where she eventually became the Executive Director in 2009.

She had her secondary education at St. Mary’s Senior High School before pursuing a law degree at the University of Ghana and graduated in 1993 and joined the Bar in 1996.

Prior to joining the IEA, she had worked at Amarkai Amarteifio Chambers from 1995 to 1997 and then BJ Da Rocha Chambers as a Junior Lawyer in 1998.

Jean Mensa who has also received an executive education from the Harvard Business School (2018) has been a leader in policy research and advocacy.

She has been involved in the development of policies such as the Presidential Transition Act of 2012, the Revised 1992 Constitution of Ghana (draft), the Political Parties Funding Bill, and the Revised Political Parties Bill.

Mrs. Mensa was ranked by the African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE) in 2017 as one of the Top 60 outstanding, inspiring, and hardworking corporate women leaders in Ghana.

She has won several awards, including the Excellent Leadership Award by the EXLA Group in 2013 and the Young Professional Role Model in Governance Award presented by the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition Initiative in 2014.

