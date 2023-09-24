IAWPA honours over 30 Ghanaian advocates at the 2023 Africa Peace Awards  

Accra, Sept 24, GNA – The Africa Peace Advocate Awards event has celebrated the efforts of over 30 Ghanaian individuals who have dedicated themselves to promoting peace in their communities and beyond.

The event, which was the second edition took place at the Pottersville Church International, East Legon Hills, Santoe in Accra and brought together prominent figures, activists, and supporters of peace from across the nation.

It was on the theme: “Action for Africa Peace”

The Africa Peace Advocate Awards event aimed to acknowledge and honour Ghanaians who have utilized their platforms to create awareness, foster dialogue, and inspire action towards achieving lasting peace.

The recipients of the awards were selected based on their exceptional contributions and positive impact on society.

Among the distinguished awardees was Joseph Kobla Wemakor, a journalist and peace advocate who has used his media platform to highlight the importance of peaceful coexistence.

His unbiased reporting and commitment to promoting dialogue has played a significant role in resolving conflicts and fostering understanding among diverse communities.

Another notable recipient was Regina Asamoah, a young entrepreneur who founded an organization dedicated to empowering women and promoting peace through economic development.

Her initiatives had provided economic opportunities for marginalized communities and also fostered unity and reconciliation among different ethnic groups.

The Africa Peace Advocate Awards event also recognized the efforts of organizations that made significant contributions to peacebuilding in Ghana, which included the Pamcos Foundation, a non-governmental organization that had been at the forefront of peace education and conflict resolution.

Addressing the gathering, the United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador and Country Director for the International Association of World Peace Advocates, Dr. Samuel Ben Owusu, reminded the honorees about the significance of the honour and charged them to be resolute, committed to work, and utilize their various platforms to advocate peace, development, and progress for the African continent.

“We are not just going to honour you with awards. It’s for work. We need you. Ghana needs you. Africa needs you. We need you to use your platforms to speak to bring about change”.

During the event, the awardees expressed their gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the importance of continued efforts towards peacebuilding.

They called for increased collaboration, dialogue, and inclusivity to address the root causes of conflicts and create a more harmonious society.

The Africa Peace Advocate Award event served as a platform to inspire and encourage Ghanaians to participate in promoting peace within their communities.

The awardees were Mrs. Rev. Dr. Joy Owusu, Dr. Bright Okoh, Lady Rev. Mrs. Martha Frimpong Boateng, Rita Esionam Garglo, Dr. Chester Bonnako, Ms. Harriet Nartey, Ms. Edna Bruce Cudjoe, Ms. Regina Asamoah, Apostle Abraham Lamptey and Dr. Mrs. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei

Others are Fiifi Pratt, Mr. Gilbert Aggrey Abeiku, Nana Ama Anima Tutuwaa I, Dr. Nana Enyinfua III, Mrs. Theresa Tawiah Anang, Rev. Dr. Victor Anang, Pamela Agyapomaa Anokye, May Adaeze Chinda, Ms. Emmaline Dartey, Rev. Nelly Deladem and Mrs. Yvonne Antonio

Ther rest are Capt. Nii Kojo Nseni Mankattah, Ms. Cecilia Agyeiwaa, Anokyewaaba Serwaa, Ms. Valentina Ofori Afriyie, Mr. Philip Danquah, Joseph Kobla Wemakor and Nana Okogyeaman Oprepeh X.

GNA

