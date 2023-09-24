Encourage the younger ones to register – Prof Opoku-Agyemang 

Accra, Sept 24, GNA – Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020, NDC Running mate to former President John Mahama has stated that the current limited voter’s registration was important and urged the youth who have turned 18 years and above to participate in the exercise.

She also urged individuals to engage in the discussions, emphasising that the NDC party had a longstanding tradition of promoting grassroots involvement and inclusivity in the decision-making process.

She gave this advice when the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES)-Ghana, and the Office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency organised a “Political Café,” which sparked an aura of optimism among farmers.

The gathering was to engage in a meaningful discussions with the grassroots on an open platform to reflect and draw suggestions on policy proposals driven by young people to cater for diverse groups from different sectors of the economy in various communities of the constituency.

The event was characterised by stimulating presentations and complemented by active participation and forthright discussions, which ignited an aura of optimism and satisfaction among many groups of people, including the cocoa, garden egg, pepper, cassava, and plantain groups.

Addressing the gathering, centred around the theme “Imagining Our Constituency: Building the Abura-Asebu Kwamankese We Want, she highlighted that the chosen theme was inspired by the overarching concept, “the Ghana we want,” put forth by former President Mahama, who is also the NDC flagbearer for the forthcoming 2024 elections.

“This vision aims to foster widespread engagement in generating innovative ideas and effective strategies for building an equitable, prosperous, and harmonious nation”.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang commended the people for their earnest commitment to the exercise, as demonstrated by their enthusiastic involvement in various sessions.

Mr. Michael Abbey, the Programmes Coordinator of FES Ghana, led the different sessions held at the Methodist Church Conference Centre in Abura-Asebu.

There were four sessions held, each focusing on a distinct topic: understanding the current issues, envisioning the future, designing the future, and next steps.

The topics were used as focal points for the diverse groups.

In his address, Mr. Felix Ofosu Kwakye, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency, pledged his commitment to incorporating the resolutions and concerns voiced during the discussions should he secure the mandate as a Member of Parliament for the constituency.

The participants expressed a newfound sense of empowerment, highlighting the platform’s unique ability to facilitate the sharing of experiences, the exchange of ideas, and the development of strategies for a brighter future.

The farmers were buoyed by a positive atmosphere, which cultivated a spirit of unity and cooperation as they look towards a brighter future in their pursuits.

