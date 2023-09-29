IAEA member countries demand Russian withdrawal from Zaporizhzhya

Vienna, Sept. 29, (dpa/GNA) – Member countries of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have called for an immediate Russian withdrawal from the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.

A resolution adopted by member countries at the IAEA’s annual General Conference in Vienna on Thursday evening called for “the urgent withdrawal of all unauthorized military and other unauthorized personnel from Ukraine’s ZNPP and for the plant to be immediately returned to the full control of the competent Ukrainian authorities.”

The resolution also called for IAEA observers permanently stationed at the nuclear power plant to be given free access to all areas of the facility. So far, the IAEA team has been denied access to several reactor roofs.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi recently expressed concern about the limited technical maintenance and the Russian military presence in Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Grossi has also repeatedly warned of the danger of a potential serious nuclear accident in view of the fighting near the nuclear reactor complex.

Russia announced the capture of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in early March 2022, shortly after it launched its full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. The plant is located in the contested area near the front line. The reactors have been shut down since September 2022.

The resolution was adopted with the votes of 69 states. Six countries, including Russia, China and Iran, voted against it; 32 countries, including Pakistan and South Africa, abstained from voting.

GNA

