Athens, Sept. 28, (dpa/GNA) – A helicopter overflying the Greek island of Evia in heavy weather has gone down in the sea and sunk, with two occupants reported missing, broadcaster ERTnews reports.

The helicopter was flying over the north of the Aegean island which has been hit by a storm. A search and rescue operation has been launched, the broadcaster reported, citing police information.

ERTnews showed video material of the accident obscured by heavy cloud and rain.

GNA

