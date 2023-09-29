Fact Check: Amewu has not resigned from NPP

Accra, Sept. 29, GNA – A fact check by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) has established that Mr John-Peter Amewu, the Hohoe Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) and Railway Development Minister, has not resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Amewu is one of the MPs, who declared support for Mr Alan Kyerematen to lead the NPP as its Flagbearer in the 2024 presidential election.

Following the resignation of Mr Kyerematen from the Party, social media reports have suggested that Mr Amewu had resigned from the Party to partner Mr Kyerematen, who has indicated his resolved to contest the election as an independent candidate, necessitating a by-election in the Hohoe Constituency.

However, checks by the Ghana News Agency indicate that the MP has not resigned from the Party.

Mr Abednego Harry Adjirakor, Hohoe Constituency NPP First Vice Chairman, said reports on the purported resignation of the MP must not be taken serious.

“The MP has not made any statement that suggests that he will resign or has resigned,” he told the GNA.

Mr Adjirakor said the Party had not received any communication from Mr Amewu on his resignation.

He, therefore, called on the public to disregard any such reports.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

