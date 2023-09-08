Helen Project International Inc. train grandmothers in Winneba on Tie and Die fabrics making

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), Sept. 8, GNA – The Helen Project International Incorporated, in partnership with Faith Christian Center International, has provided training for 48 old women in Winneba on how to make Tie/Dye fabrics.

The participants have already been supported by the project with US$100 Micro Leading Loan each and have started their own micro lending business while 15 new women have been recruited into the project.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the Charlottesville-Winneba Sister City relationship since 2010 had the Helen International Inc, a Non-profit and Non-partisan organization based in Virginia, USA supporting vulnerable women and children in Winneba.

The workshop was centred on ‘empowering vessels of hope’, the first of its kind for the grandmothers’ spiritual, sustainability and focusing on Ministry objectives by reading Biblical Text, John 4:7-42 to them.

The participants were equipped with relevant information, skills and knowledge on how to mix chemicals to make Tie/Dye fabric for their personal use and possibly serve as income generation activity for them.

In attendance were Rev. Dr. Dale L. Johnson, Founder and Executive Director, Rev. Kelvin Mattox, Board director of the project, Sherika Turner and Deborah Wells of the Faith Christian Center International from Charlottesville, Virginia and Ernestina Nabari Yawson the project Manager in Winneba, who is as the translator and facilitator of the workshop.

The delegation from Virginia earlier, presented shoes and pen donated by Lora Gaines of Virginia to some vulnerable pupils of Ayirebi Yankson L/A Primary School also in Winneba.

The newly recruited women of the project were given interest free US$100 Micro Leading Loan to start their own businesses.

Rev. Dr. Johnson advised them to continue to make good use of the support given them as well as the knowledge and skills acquired at the training to better their lots and that of others.

The Officer in Charge of Effutu Business Advisory Center (BAC), Madam Linda Amoaning, applauded the Management of the project for the training, continued support and advise to the grandmothers.

She schooled them on the importance of skills development and charged them to make good use of the skills acquired.

BAC, she noted, was a resource center and that its doors were opened to those who needed advice and support for the growth and sustainability of their businesses to be relevant in the 21st century.

She further encouraged them to embrace best and standard practices in their business ventures to attract more people to patronize their products and goods.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

