Greek flood waters recede, raising fears of more bodies

Athens/Brussels, Sept. 12, (dpa/GNA) – Flood waters in central Greece that displaced thousands continued to recede on Tuesday, but authorities are worried that as water levels decline, more bodies will be found, Greek media reported.

The level of the Pinios river now stands at around 8 metres, below its peak of 10 metres, the newspaper Kathimerini reported.

There are fears that more victims will be found as the water drains away, the report said.

The enormity of the destruction is slowly coming to light.

Thousands of animal carcasses have to be collected and burned quickly because of the acute danger of epidemics.

The damage is likely to run into billions, experts estimate. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Strasbourg on Tuesday to discuss EU aid for the disaster.

“The Greek people can count on Europe for fast support, maximal flexibility and we stand by your side not only in this acute moment but also to rebuild and reconstruct,” von der Leyen said after the meeting.

Greece could access up to €2.5 billion ($2.4 billion) from EU funds, she said, adding that pictures of the disaster zone are “heartbreaking.”

Mitsotakis recalled that Greece suffered not only “the worst floods in our history” in recent weeks, but also “the largest (forest) fire in Europe’s history.”

Greece’s most important motorway between the metropolises of Athens and Thessaloniki remained closed at the city of Larissa due to the flooding.

It could still be days before the road opens because some sections must be checked for safety after the water had drained away, the paper reported.

The railway line between the two cities has also been destroyed in places and train traffic was interrupted. Furthermore, there was no electricity in many villages.

