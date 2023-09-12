Supreme Court in Israel discusses controversial judicial reforms

Tel Aviv, Sept. 12, (dpa/GNA) – Israel’s Supreme Court is discussing the government’s highly controversial judicial restructuring on Tuesday, in a historic case that could trigger a state crisis if the decision is not accepted by the right-wing religious leadership.

For the first time in the state’s history, all 15 judges are to meet at 9 am (0600 GMT) to discuss petitions against a recently passed amendment to the law.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government passed an amendment to a basic law at the end of July that removes the Supreme Court’s ability to take action against “unreasonable” decisions by the government or individual ministers.

The amendment is part of a comprehensive legislative project to weaken the judiciary.

The plans have divided large sections of Israeli society since the beginning of the year, bringing tens of thousands of people onto the streets in protest.

Critics say the government’s law is a threat to the separation of powers and thus to Israel’s democracy.

Netanyahu’s government argues that the court is too powerful in Israel and interferes excessively in political issues.

It is not yet clear when a decision can be expected, but the deliberations could take several weeks.

Israel does not have a constitution but abides by a collection of basic laws.

The presented law is an amendment to one of such basic laws.

In Israel’s history, no similar law has ever been overturned by the Supreme Court. If this were to happen and the government does not accept the decision, the country faces an existential crisis.

GNA

