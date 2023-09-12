Iran confirms detention of Swedish EU employee

Tehran, Sept. 12, (dpa/GNA) – Iran’s judiciary confirmed on Tuesday the detention of a Swedish European Union employee.

Last week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that Johan Floderus, a Swedish citizen working for the European Union, has been held by Tehran for over 500 days.

Judiciary spokesman Massoud Satayshi said on Tuesday, “This Swedish citizen has committed offences on the soil of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the basis of which investigations are under way.”

Iran’s intelligence service reported the arrest of the Swedish national in 2022, but did not confirm his identity. It only said the person was detained on espionage charges and had been under surveillance.

Tehran has repeatedly targeted foreigners, imprisoning them on charges of espionage or other violations of national security.

Human rights activists criticize the trials, which are often held behind closed doors, as unfair.

In May, Iran’s judiciary executed a Swedish-Iranian dissident accused of terrorist activities. Another dual national, Ahmad Reza Jalali, a medical doctor, was also sentenced to death in Iran following espionage charges.

Iran is demanding that Sweden release Hamid N, a national sentenced to life imprisonment for his involvement in the mass executions of political prisoners in Iran.

The confirmation of the Swede’s detention comes on the heels of an announcement that the US has advanced negotiations over a swap with Iran in which five US citizens, previously imprisoned, would be allowed to leave Iran in exchange for the release of some frozen Iranian assets.

GNA

