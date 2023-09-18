Give the youth a chance to take up roles in the Church

By Jesse Ampah Owusu, GNA

Accra, Sept. 18, GNA – Mr William Orleans Oduro, outgoing Lay President of Conference, Methodist Church Ghana, has urged churches to encourage young people to serve and lead in the church.

“These young people are well educated, some possessing degrees, master’s degrees, and doctorates, and can bring a lot to the Churches and societal transformation and vision,” he stated.

Mr Oduro made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a Valedictory Service held in his honour by the Methodist Church Ghana at the Wesley Methodist Cathedral in Accra.

He urged leaders to make concerted efforts to increase youth participation in decision-making.

“There is even a provision in our Church’s Constitution that urges us to make conscious efforts to have at least 30 per cent of young people in leaders’ meetings,” he added.

Mr Oduro, on the other hand, urged young people not to shy away from responsibilities, but to always be prepared to serve and participate in decision-making.

He emphasised that youths were the majority in the Church and could take on a range of responsibilities such as organizational heads, evangelists, lay chairpersons, and so on.

The Methodist Church Ghana Conference inducted William Orleans Oduro, a legal practitioner, as the eighth Lay President of the Church in December 2020.

The Lay President, as leader of the Church’s laity, assists the Presiding Bishop of the Church in leadership roles.

During his presidency, Mr. Oduro executed some projects for the Church, the most significant of which was the construction of Church buildings at Damongo and Nalerigu.

