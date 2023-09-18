betPawa Premier League: No goal at Baba Yara as Lions home Asante Kotoko

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, Sept. 18, GNA – Asante Kotoko were denied a perfect start to their 2023/2024 campaign at the Baba Yara Stadium where they were held to a pulsating goalless draw by Kpando Hearts of Lions.

Playing in front of an expectant home fans, the Porcupine Warriors showed glimpses quality football which only lacked sharpness upfront.

Many fans were pleased with their possessive style of play despite failing to secure all three points as the home team.

While admitting that Kotoko played a very good side they believe the team is a work in progress and with time they will find their rhythm and compete for the title.

Both teams kept the ball on the turf in the early exchanges which was fairly dominated by Asante Kotoko who recorded their first shot on target on the sixth minute courtesy Julius Ofori.

The Porcupines continued to make series of incursions into the goal area of the visitors but failed to make any breakthrough from the onslaughts.

Despite exhibiting beautiful football to the admiration of the home fans, Kotoko could hardly penetrate the defence of Hearts of Lions who appeared well organised at the rear.

It was on the 21st minute that they came close to finding the back of the net when George Mfegue connected home a corner kick which was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Thomas Osei.

Frederick Asare was called to duty for the first time after 29 minutes when he saved a long drive from just outside the box from the boot of Bismark Anim.

The visitors briefly took over possession and launched some dangerous attacks into the Kotoko vital area in quick succession, creating some nervous moments for the home team.

The two teams ended the first half running at each other in search of the opener which eluded them, setting the stage for a showdown in the second half.

They resumed with some sense of urgency which saw an end-to-end action in the first few minutes.

In their quest to draw the first blood, the two coaches made substitutions within the first 15 minutes of the second half.

Hearts of Lions for a moment thought they had taken the lead in the 65th minute when they hit the back of the net but the goal was ruled offside by referee George Mawuli Vormawor.

Asante Kotoko stepped up their game after that setback as they piled incessant pressure on Lions, but goalkeeper Osei stood between them and the opener.

To sustain the pressure on their opponents, Coach Prosper Ogum introduced more offensive players, but Lions stood firm to repel all their attacks.

The away team almost broke the deadlock against the run of play with two minutes of proceedings left but for a spectacular save by Asare.

As they raced against time to put the match to bed, Kotoko made several unsuccessful attempts at goal, leaving referee Vormawor with no choice but to end proceedings after eight additional minutes.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

