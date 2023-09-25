Girls in Aviation Day: Delta Air Lines’ Eloina Baddoo inspires hundreds with her thriving career story 

Accra, Sept. 25, GNA – With an interesting narrative on how she took off as an intern to become to land Delta Air Lines’Marketing and Sales Manager position for three countries, MissEloina Baddoo has motivated more than 200 hundred senior high school girls to aspire for sky height achievements.

She addressed the participants at the 2023 Girls in Aviation Day Celebration, held at the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority’s (GCAA) new auditorium.

Organised by the Ghana Chapter of the Women in Aviation International (WAI), the programme brought together selected students from Accra Girls High School, Tema Senior High School, Ola Girls Senior High School, Lashibi Senior High School and a representative of Afia Kobi Senior High School in Kumasi.

Full of expectation and beaming smiles, the girls listened with rapt attention as the carefully selected speakers from Women in Aviation took turns to inspire them.

Ms Baddoo, Delta Air Lines Marketing and Sales Manager for Ghana, Liberia and Cote d’Ivoire, narrated how she started hercareer in aviation in 2017.

She indicated that she rose to her current position at Delta by starting out as an intern working with the General Manager at the time.

Having worked hard for about two years, she was nominated to her current role where she supervises operations in the three countries.

Miss Baddoo noted that the aviation industry offered endless possibilities for young women who aspired to break limits and excel, adding that, “Delta is a proud supporter of such young brilliant minds like her.”

“I am proud to say Delta Air Lines teams in all the five destinations in Africa, including Accra, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Lagos and Senegal are led by women,” she said.

“This demonstrates the airlines’ strong dedication to supporting women and girls in the aviation industry and the reason why Delta is thrilled to be part of this wonderful initiative that encourages young girls to dream big,” she added.

For over three years, Delta has supported Girls in Aviation Day celebration in Ghana by introducing girls to the airline business and exciting career prospects available to them either as pilots, engineers, marketers, customer service representatives, or in various other roles across the sector.

Other speakers admonished the girls to stay focused, be disciplined, take advantage of all available opportunities and work diligently towards their career goals.

They encouraged them to appreciate their unique backgrounds as this could greatly fuel their work attitudes and influence the outcome.

In attendance were the Deputy Minister for Transport, MrAlhassan S. Tampuli; President of Women in Aviation, Ghana Chapter, Madam Juliet Okae; Board Member for GCAA, Madam Joyce Opoku-Boateng; and Managing Director, Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), Mrs Pamela Djamson-Tettey.

The girls enjoyed an exhibition of miniature aircrafts at the event grounds and a tour of the Air Traffic Control (ATC), Simulation Centre and Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport.

GNA

