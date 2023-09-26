Private Schools lauded for promoting quality education

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru (C/R), Sept 26, GNA – Mr Chris Jojo Arthur, the Executive Director of Chris Cares Foundation (NGO), has lauded private schools for the pivotal role they are playing in promoting quality teaching, learning and character training in the educational sector.

He said apart from impacting the values into the children who would grow to become future leaders, private schools had created huge job opportunities for the unemployed.

The Executive Director said the schools were also helping private individual businesses to grow, spurring on the creation of opportunities to transform human development.

Mr Arthur made the disclosure when he addressed the 15th Anniversary and graduation ceremony of the Great Orlertey Academy Preparatory School at Swedru in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region.

He said the Government alone could not provide the required educational infrastructure, and so it was in order that other private people were on board to promote quality education for Ghanaian children.

The Executive Director said private schools had given solid foundation to majority of Ghanaian children, saying that the exemplary role played in educational sector could not be overemphasized.

Mr Arthur commended teachers and management of Great Olertey Academy for the successes chalked so far and for inculcating discipline in their pupils.

The Executive Director called on private companies, individuals and non-governmental organizations to rally behind private schools to help give of their best to impact knowledge into the children.

The Foundation on behalf of the executive board, presented customized packets of exercise books to the school to enhance quality teaching and learning.

Mr Arthur said the foundation was considering providing computers and accessories to help stock the school’s computer laboratory to promote effective teaching and learning of Information Communication and Technology (ICT).

Rev Emmanuel Ayi, headmaster of the school, appealed to the Government, private individuals, NGOs and others to help them stock the computer laboratory as they were doing everything possible to ensure that the students and pupils received quality education.

He appealed to parents to provide the necessary assistance for their wards.

The KG pupils mounted an exhibition to show their vocational and technical skills taught at the school.

GNA

