23 rising African media personalities on professional study tour in US

By A. B. Kafui Kanyi, courtesy Embassy of the United States of America, Accra

Washington DC (USA), Sept. 5, GNA-Mr A. B. Kafui Kanyi, Deputy News Editor, Ghana News Agency, and some 22 rising African media personalities are on a three-week professional study tour in the United States of America.

The tour is funded by the U. S. Department of State under its International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) for the Regional Project titled “Edward R. Murrow Program for Journalists – Media Responsibility in an Age of Disinformation”.

It will be administered by Family Health International (FHI) 360, a global organisation with focus on improving lives in lasting ways by advancing integrated, locally driven solutions for human development, from September 2 to 23, 2023.

The participants will be empowered to use technologies to detect and combat disinformation and deceptive news.

The tour will highlight the importance of investigative journalism, fact-checking, and myth-busting in countering misleading information and demonstrate the serious impact of disinformation campaigns on domestic publics.

The participants will examine strategies designed to encourage greater public awareness of the phenomenon of disinformation.

They will also explore the role of government agencies, NGOs, academia, and traditional and social media in the fight against the proliferation of deceptive media and the dissemination of disinformation.

They will examine strategies that support responsible and ethical reporting in an increasingly complex information environment.

The programme includes a graduate or professional – level academic workshop focused on countering disinformation.

The participants will visit Washington DC, Orlando FL, Helena, Montana, St. Petersburg FL, and a few other cities.

