Ghana beats Morocco to clinch first-ever African Para Games Amputee Football Cup

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 10, GNA – Ghana’s national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, defeated their Moroccan counterparts 2-1 in the finals of the African Para Games Amputee Football tournament played at La McDan Park in Accra, Ghana.

The seven-sided football encounter was very enthralling and Ghana, who are the reigning African Champions, prevailed at the end of extra-time to win the first-ever African Para Games Amputee Football tournament.

After regulation time ended 1-1, Ghana captain Oppentil delivered the sucker punch in extra-time as they avenged their 1-0 loss to the Moroccans in the group stages.

The Moroccans started the game on a bright note, pressing for the lead, with the Black Challenge struggling to curtail their attacks.

Ghana captain Richard Opentil had to make some crucial interventions to stop the Moroccans from scoring halfway through the first half.

But Ipyass Sbiyaa gave the Moroccans the lead in the 21st minute as he curled home from close range as the first half ended minutes later.

Ghana were more determined in the second half as they searched for the equaliser, but the Moroccan defence stood firm and held onto their lead.

Halfway through the second half, Morocco goalkeeper Afra El Alami pulled off a stunning save to deny Ghana captain Opentil the equaliser.

Black Challenge striker Mubarak put Ghana level in the late stages of the second half as he tapped home from close range.

The game went into extra-time, and captain Oppentil gave Ghana the lead with a finish from close range.

The Moroccans seemed to have lost their mojo in extra-time as they struggled to create any chances as Ghana held on to win the trophy.

GNA

