GFA Elections: George Afriyie heads to CAS over disqualification brouhaha 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Sep.20, GNA – Mr. George Afriyie is set to head to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) following his disqualification from the 2023 GFA Presidency elections.

Earlier on, the GFA Elections Committee stated that the Aspirant’s disqualification was as a result breach of conduct.

In seeking redress to the matter, Mr. Afriyie made an appeal to the GFA Appeals Committee which was later on dismissed after review.

The former GFA Vice President would now head to CAS to appeal to the decision of the Committee to clear his eligibility of joining the Presidential race.

The Elections Committee of the GFA had also rescheduled October 5,2023 as date for the elective congress.

GNA

