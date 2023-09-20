Bodi NCCE builds capacity of teachers, pupils on child online safety 

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu

Bodi (WN/R), Sept. 20, GNA – The Bodi District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organized a two-day training for some teachers and pupils from selected schools in the district to educate them on various acceptable practices when using the internet.

The training was meant to equip participants with the necessary knowledge on internet etiquette to ensure safe internet space for children and other minors.

It was held in collaboration with World Vision- Ghana, on the theme: “The Role of the Child and Caregivers in the World of Technology.”

Mr Nabila Tamboa, World- Vision Manager, speaking at the opening of the programme, said issues of child online safety had come under much scrutiny in Ghana and globally, hence the need to promote practices that would ensure safe internet space for children.

He said children often misused the internet, which exposed them to contents that had the tendency to disrupt their upbringing.

“This prompted the World- Vision to collaborate with NCCE to take it on-board as part of its Child Protection Intervention,” he added.

Mr. Emmanuel Awotwe, the Bodi District Director of NCCE, took participants through child safety approach and the legal framework of online usages, especially the internet and some guidelines from cyber security authority on internet usage.

He, therefore, advised the participants, especially the pupils, to use the internet for their educational purposes rather than visiting social media platforms all the time.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

