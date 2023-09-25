GEPA partners African Coconut Group for Third International Coconut Festival in Ghana

Accra, Sept. 25, GNA – The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) is collaborating with the African Coconut Group (ACG) to hold the Third edition of the International Coconut Festival in Ghana slated to take off on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

The three-day event is on the theme, “Invest in Ghana’s Coconut Sector for an Inclusive Climate and Social Resilience.”

The 2023 edition was officially launched on August 10th at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The Deputy CEO of GEPA, Albert Kassim Diwura, expressed GEPA’s commitment to supporting the coconut industry stakeholders in achieving the target of $2.8 billion in annual export revenue by 2029.

He expressed optimism that the Coconut Festival would advance the coconut agenda and encourage investment in the sector.

In 2017, GEPA initiated the Coconut Revitalization Programme, aimed at bolstering the supply capacity of the coconut value chain and breathing new life into a previously struggling sector.

The three-day event is also intended to encourage more Ghanaians to venture into the coconut sector and boost production and exports.

The festival is a collaborative endeavour involving the African Coconut Group, the Western Regional Coordinating Council, GEPA, SOLIDARIDAD, and the Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA).

This year’s event will feature a wide range of activities, including seminars, mentorship programmes for young entrepreneurs, farm visits, and dedicated sessions for women involved in the coconut industry.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, is expected to deliver a keynote address at the event.

Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, the CEO of GEPA, William Quaittoo, the CEO of TCDA, and Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, will also address the gathering during the programme.

In 2019, GEPA partnered with ACG to hold the first-ever International Coconut Festival in Ghana, which brought together exhibitors as well as major players to promote the coconut business.

The government of Ghana added coconut to the Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA), established in 2019, with the mandate to develop and regulate the production, processing, marketing, and export of coconut and other selected tree crops.

The non-traditional export figures for 2022 showed the coconut sector’s substantial contribution to the economy.

Notably, earnings from both fresh and processed coconuts reached $6.3 million and $6 million dollars, respectively.

Ghana’s export of desiccated coconut also emerged as a standout performer. Exports in this category rose to $21.9 million in 2021, a significant increment from $6.3 million in 2020 and $3.8 million in 2019, securing the nation a commendable 9th position in global desiccated coconut exports.

