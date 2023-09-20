Ga East Municipal Assembly sensitizes staff on By-laws

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Sept. 1, GNA – The Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA) organized a workshop at Abokobi, Accra, to sensitize selected members of staff on the Assembly’s By-laws.

In his address to participants, Mr Dey Kukubor, Deputy Director at the Assembly, urged them to pay close attention to the presentations by the resource persons to properly understand and apply the By-laws.

“We are all here today to get sensitized on the By-laws of the Assembly. I urge you to give your concentration to all that will be spoken about today so that we will know the By-laws and be able to apply them in our daily activities,” he said

Mr Charles Amponsah Asabre, Municipal Environmental Health Officer and a resource person on sanitation indicated that the Assembly’s By-laws were sourced from the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), Section 181.

He stated that the current By-laws had been revised and gazetted in 2018, after approval by the General Assembly and certification by the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).

Mr. Asabre educated participants on the various sanitation offences and urged them to report any nuisances in their respective areas.

Mr. Peter Bah-Lano, Municipal Works Engineer, also took participants through the By-Laws on building regulations, such as the temporary and permanent permits, which expire within 12 months and five years, respectively.

He told the participants that unauthorised property developers should be issued written notices (court summons).

Mr. Bah-Lano explained that by the law, a culprit is either fined or serves a prison term of not more than three months as directed by the court.

The Municipal Coordinating Director, Nii-Amarh Ashitey, commended the staff who participated in the workshop and assured them that plans were underway by management to continue to facilitate more such training regularly.

“I strongly believe you will learn a lot and hope that it will change the way you see things within the Local Government Service.

“As public servants, you can equip yourselves with the By-laws as tools to use when you are to defend yourself in any case”, he added.

