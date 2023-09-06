Ga East MCE commissions modern sanitary facility at Boi

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA – Madam Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), commissioned a modern sanitary facility in Boi, a suburb in the Municipality.

The project was funded by the government’s One Million Dollars Per Constituency Initiative.

The 12-seater water closet toilet facility has modified seats for people with disabilities (PWDs) as well as a bathroom with four showers for use by those in transit and residents who do not have such amenities in their houses.

The facility project was among several uncompleted projects that the MCE promised to complete upon assumption of office in October 2021., Madam Mann upon assuming office in October 2021.

Mrs Mann told residents at a brief commissioning ceremony that she was not just keen on human development but also on the provision of infrastructure for the area.

“Development is not only about constructing roads, toilets, and the likes but it is also about how to help the human being develop. This is my personal philosophy, and that is why I have even included bathhouses in the design for those in the area without one and visitors”, she stated.

She asked residents to ensure that the facility is well maintained so that it can serve the community for a long time.

The MCE assured residents of her commitment to upgrading the area’s roads and drains to enhance the socioeconomic well-being of the people in the Municipality.

Nii-Amarh Ashitey, Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), commended the MCE for completing the project and urged residents to adhere to the regulations governing the use of the facility.

Mr Moses Ola Dowuona, Assembly Member for Abokobi, also thanked the MCE and the Assembly for completing the facility, which he said would address a sanitation challenge in the community.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

