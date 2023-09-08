G20 ready to admit African Union, EU’s Michel says

New Delhi, Sept. 8, (dpa/GNA) – The African Union is on the verge of joining the G20 group of major industrialized and emerging economies, said European Council President Charles Michel before the start of this year’s G20 summit in New Delhi.

The consensus among G20 members on admitting the African Union was a “good signal,” Michel said.

The European Union with its 27 member states is currently the only regional organization that is a member of G20.

The AU has 55 members, including all widely recognized African countries as well as Western Sahara, a disputed territory.

It is however still unclear when the African Union could officially become a member, diplomats told dpa.

The AU could possibly attend a G20 summit as a regular member for the first time either next year in Brazil or in 2025 in South Africa.

Besides the EU, 19 of the world’s largest economies currently are part of the G20.

GNA

