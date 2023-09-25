Former MCE for Kintampo North withdraws from NPP parliamentary race

Accra, Sept. 25, GNA – Mr Michael Sarkodie Baffoe, the immediate-past Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kintampo North, has withdrawn from the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Primaries in the Kintampo North Constituency.

A statement signed and issued by Mr Victor N. Amoako, Aide to Mr Baffoe, said the former MCE’s withdrawal was due to “a multiplicity of inhibiting factors”.

“Hon. Michael Sarkodie Baffoe has decided to pull the brakes on this year’s parliamentary primary of the governing New Patriotic Party to be held in the Kintampo North Constituency.



“In his estimation, it was about time he focused on the pursuit of other academic, professional and political interests which will in the long run ensure to his personal development and the general good of society,” the statement said.

It said Mr Baffoe’s withdrawal did not signify or constitute a truncation of his parliamentary dream in perpetuity.

Mr Bonney also declared his support for Dr Mahamudu Bawimia as his preferred flag bearer of the NPP and declared his commitment to work for the Vice President to secure victory in the 2024 presidential election.

“The former Municipal Chief Executive for Kintampo North wishes to assure the current Vice President of Ghana of his willingness to avail himself and work assiduously in any additional capacity, apart from what he is personally doing now through the use of political hegemony to skew voting patterns at the TESCON, Constituency and Regional levels for purposes of ensuring and safeguarding the all-important vision and aspiration of H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the New Patriotic Party and this republic of ours into the promise land,” it said.

Mr Michael Sarkodie Baffoe served as MCE for Kintampo North from 2017 and 2021.

GNA

