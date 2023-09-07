Five missing as floods strike western Turkey

Istanbul, Sept 7, (dpa/GNA) – Five people are missing, including a child, after heavy rains and flooding inundated houses in the west of Turkey, state news agency Anadolu reported on Tuesday.

Bungalows on a holiday complex in the western province of Kirklareli near the borders with Greece and Bulgaria, were also washed away in the floods.

Heavy rains also hit Mugla in south-western Turkey on Monday, with lightning causing fires in 36 separate locations, Anadolu reported.

Over the weekend, the Black Sea region was affected by flooding as well.

The AFAD disaster management agency, predicted further storms for the west and south-west of the country, warning of flash floods, lightning strikes and high winds.

Turkey was hit by a heatwave in mid-August. Temperatures in the east are still above normal values for the time of year, while they have returned to the normal range elsewhere, the weather service said.

GNA

