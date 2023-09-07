Avenor Rural Bank to offer Micro Finance loan to petty traders, artisans

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (V/R), Sept. 7, GNA – The Avenor Rural Bank Plc at Akatsi in the Volta Region says it plans to open a micro finance loan scheme for petty traders and artisans in Akatsi South Municipality to boost business activities there.

Mr Sylvester Kwaku Torku, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, said this in a response letter after Mr Edward Doe Adade, the Assemblymember of Tatorme Fiato Electoral Area, made a request for that purpose.

“We refer to your letter dated August 28 on the above caption and write to acknowledge receipt of your proposal for a loan scheme for the farmers and traders in your municipality,” it said in part.

Mr Torku indicated that the bank would visit the various electoral areas in the municipality for education and registration of qualified applicants.

The offer would go with assessment of potential clients and would not support start-up businesses, he said, adding that every loan amount would attract a 30 per cent deposit of the said amount.

“We will link with the various assembly members to help us get clients with good character and the ability to repay the loan.”

