Tanzania invites investors in animal feed production

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 7 (Xinhua/GNA) – Tanzania’s Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Abdallah Ulega, on Wednesday invited investors in animal feed production from across the world.

“With a large number of livestock, Tanzania is in need of animal feed production. The Tanzania Investment Center (TIC) is ready to facilitate investors in this area,” Ulega told a session that addressed investment in livestock and fisheries at the ongoing 13th annual Africa Food Systems Forum, in Dar es Salaam.

He said Tanzania has vast arable land that can be used in producing animal feed, adding that TIC was prepared to facilitate ownership of land to investors, who wished to invest in the production of animal feed. Ulega said animal feed producers in Tanzania have an added market within the East African Community (EAC), the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with a combined population of 1.4 billion people. “Investors in animal feed production should not hesitate to come to Tanzania, as the government has made deliberate efforts to improve the investment environment,” he said.

The four-day Africa Food Systems Forum that ends on Friday has brought together over 4,000 delegates, leaders, and innovators from across the globe to discuss policy, breakthroughs and innovations in agriculture and food systems transformation.Key highlights of the forum include thematic plenary sessions with expert speakers, a ministerial roundtable involving over 40 ministers, and a high-level session where heads of state will make commitments to advance Africa’s food systems transformation.

6 Sept, 2023

Saudi fund signs 30-mln-USD loan deal with Uganda

RIYADH, Sept. 6 (Xinhua/GNA) — Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), on Wednesday signed a development loan agreement worth 30 million U.S. dollars, with Uganda to finance the African country’s Heart Institute project, the Saudi Press agency reported.

The deal was inked between the CEO of the SFD Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad and Ugandan Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Matia Kasaija in Uganda’s capital Kampala.

Ugandan Minister of Health Ruth Aceng and several other officials, attended the signing ceremony, according to the report. The agreement aims to bolster Uganda’s healthcare sector, and provide support for its third five-year National Development Plan spanning from the fiscal year 2020/21 to 2024/2025, which stipulates the country’s medium-term strategic direction, development priorities, and implementation strategies, with a goal of enhancing productivity and social well-being, the report added.

The Heart Institute project is initiated in line with the plan, encompassing establishing medical facilities, introducing cutting-edge medical and technical equipment, holding medical training, and expanding the capacity of cardiac disease prevention and treatment.The project is expected to benefit more than 62,400 individuals, create job opportunities within the medical sector, and boost the local economy.

