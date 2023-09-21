Educators should inculcate Christ-centred values in learners-Dan Botwe

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Sept. 21, GNA—Mr Dan Botwe, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, has urged educators to inculcate Christ-centred values in learners to help them become responsible adults.

“We live in a very dangerous moment in the nation and world; the more reason children need to be groomed and moulded with Christ-centred values to build the Ghana we all want,” he said.

The Minister made the comments at the Edify Community Transformation Conference 2023 in Accra. It was on the theme, “The Ghana we want: The role of learners and educators.”

Mr Botwe said educators spent more time with pupils hence the need to utilise the time spent together to positively influence them.

He urged Ghanaians not to put all their responsibilities on the Government but endeavour to effect the needed changes.

Mr Botwe lauded Edify for their efforts and contributions towards Ghana’s development and encouraged citizens to support their vision.

Mrs Petra Aba Asamoah, Marketing Executive and Author, in her keynote address, said education was a leveler that could improve the lives of Ghanaians.

She called for a continuous revision of the educational system to equip learners to meet environmental challenges and become relevant to the global economy.

Mrs Asamoah said children in both rural and urban areas should have equal access to public amenities. “I want a Ghana where children all across the country can get access to the best of amenities when they need it.”

She urged participants to challenge the status quo like Jesus Christ did during his time on earth, however, it should be done respectfully.

Mrs Asamoah advised parents and educators to discourage examination malpractice amongst pupils and set an example worthy of emulation.

“We need to definitely hold leadership to account but let’s also look at ourselves and determine what role we have played to get to where we are now,” she added.

She advised educators to use their words to stir up in learners a good self-identity, patriotism, determination, focus, progress, global mindedness and the ability to conceptualise the enormous opportunities the world had to offer.

Mrs Florentine Adjoa Ansah-Asare, Country Director, Edify Ghana, said God had given them a rare opportunity as low-fee Christian private schools in Ghana, to share His love and word to the communities where they had been planted and make great impact by contributing their quota to the wellbeing of communities.

“We have a singular responsibility as low-fee Christian private schools, to rise above the narrative of poverty, break the cycle of always being at the receiving end, and to make a difference by finding solutions to problems in our nation,” she said.

Edify is an international Non-Governmental Organisation established to improve and expand sustainable Christ-centred education globally.

The organisation works with low fee Christ-Centred private schools by supporting them through trainings, providing access to loans and education technology.

They are currently in 12 countries: Africa (Ghana, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Uganda), Latin America (Dominican Republic, Peru, Guatemala, El-Savador, Panamo) and piloting in Bolivia and Ecuador in pilot.

