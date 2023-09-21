African Women Leaders Network appeal for more women involvement in Africa’s peace building

Accra, Sept. 21, GNA – The African Women Leaders Network (AWLN), Ghana National Chapter, has appealed to African leaders to involve more women in the peace-building processes in Africa.

The Network said it believed that the world would be a more peaceful place if more women were involved in peace-building processes.

This is contained in a press release from the Network, signed by Dr Charity Binka, its Chairperson, in commemoration of the International Day of Peace.

The Day is observed today, September 21, 2023, under the theme: “Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the Global Goals”.

The statement noted that women embodied the essence of resilience, determination, and untapped potential, particularly in Africa.

It stressed that their capabilities extended far beyond traditional roles as they stood as architects of peace and agents of change..

“Unfortunately, women continue to be absent from conflict prevention, mediation and peace processes and decision making,” it noted, saying whereas political instability, violence, and insecurity had profound and often disproportionate impact on women and children, who were particularly vulnerable during times of conflict and political upheaval

It said by providing more women opportunities to actively participate in peace-building initiatives, they could bring fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to solving the conflicts on the continent of African and the world at large.

“As the world marks the mid-point in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals, AWLN calls for the inclusion of many more actors, including women and the youth, in the fight for a violent free society.”

“Without the buy-in and contribution of a wide range of actors, the goals will not be achieved,” the statement added.

It asked African governments to create more opportunities for women to assume leadership roles in peace negotiations, and enact policies that promoted gender equality and women’s participation in peace processes.

It also called on them to provide training and resources to women in conflict-affected regions to enhance their skills in conflict resolution, negotiation, and peace building.

GNA

