Consumer goods firm PZ Cussons sees profit fall, maintains dividend

London, Sept. 26, (dpa/GNA) – PZ Cussons, the British consumer goods business which makes Imperial Leather shower gel, said on Tuesday its fiscal 2023 profit before tax dropped 4.2% to £61.8 million ($75 million).

Last year’s figure was £64.5 million. Basic earnings per share were 8.70 pence, down 26.8% from 11.88p a year ago.

Adjusted profit before tax was £74.1 million, compared to the prior year’s £65.8 million. Adjusted earnings per share were 11.23p, compared to 12.57p last year.

Revenue grew 10.7% to £656.3 million from last year’s £592.8 million.

Like-for-like (LFL) revenue growth was 6.1%.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 3.73p, the same as last year.

“We expect to deliver a fourth consecutive year of Group LFL revenue growth, with strong constant currency operating profit growth, benefiting from the changes already made to strengthen the business as well as a slightly more benign input cost environment,” a company statement said.

GNA

