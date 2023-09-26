Airbus announces new head of commercial aircraft business

Amsterdam, Sept. 26, (dpa/GNA) – European aircraft manufacturing giant Airbus SE has announced a change at the top of the management of its commercial aircraft business.

Airbus announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Christian Scherer as chief executive officer of its commercial aircraft business, reporting to Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury.

The new organizational set-up will be established in the coming months, the company said.

Since 2019, Airbus and its commercial aircraft business’ leadership roles have been combined.

The company now said the new chief executive nomination would ensure dedicated operational focus for the commercial aircraft unit in challenging times, enabling the Airbus chief executive to focus on the strategic, global and transformational agenda of the company.

Currently, shares of Airbus are trading at €123.16, up 0.16%, on the Paris Stock Exchange.

GNA

