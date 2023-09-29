Committee opens registration for ‘Mama Hogbe’ beauty pageant 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anloga (VR) Sept. 28, GNA- Members of the 2023 ‘Mama Hogbe’ Beauty Pageant Committee, have commenced registration for interested young ladies from the 36 States of Anlo towards the pending contest as part of this year’s festival.

The registration, which commenced on September 26, would be closed on October 15, 2023, with an audition.

Mr Bernard Worlali Awumey, the Programme Coordinator, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, said young ladies between the ages of 18 to 28 would be expected to take part in the contest.

He noted that a contestant should be ready to propagate and promote the standard of child education or to serve as an ambassador in averting the effect of climate change in Anlo.

“Registration forms are at the front desk of Jubilee Radio and are sold at GH₵100 and it must be submitted before the deadline date,” he added.

Mr Awumey said the winner of the year’s ‘Mama Hogbe’ contest, would earn a luxurious trip to Dubai with the first and the second runner-ups receiving certificates, cash prizes and other souvenirs from the sponsors.

He urged all eligible and competent young ladies from Anlo land to participate fully in the activities to improve and promote the rich culture of Anlo Kingdom.

Mr Awumey further appealed to all, including corporate organisations to help sponsor the event for its success.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

