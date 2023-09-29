CILT Ghana launches Sunyani Section, swears seven-member executive committee  

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Sept. 28, GNA – The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Ghana, has officially launched its Sunyani Section and inaugurated a seven-member executive committee to lead its activities in the Bono and Ahafo Regions.

The newly formed committee, with a two-year mandate is being chaired by Mr Emmanuel Kankam Boadu, with Mr Baffour Antoa Mensah as the Vice Chairman, Mrs Irene Twenewah, Secretary, Mr Ebenezer Tetteh Larnor, Treasurer, Mr Sylvester Asare Membership Coordinator, Mr Gabriel Kwame Okyere, Education and Development Coordinator and Mr Sampson Appiah, the Organiser.

The inauguration of the Sunyani section brings the number of CILT Ghana sections to five, in Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Takoradi.

The establishment of the Sunyani Section aimed to expand the institute’s influence in the regions and bring together professionals, students and stakeholders in the supply chain, logistics and transport sector to equip them with the knowledge, skills, and networks necessary to excel in their careers to make significant impact.

Speaking on the theme “Building Professionalism Among Logistics, Supply Chain and Transport Professionals: A Concern in Operations Sustainability,” in Sunyani, Professor John Kuwornu, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, emphasised the critical role of the supply chain, logistics and transport sector as a driver of economic growth.

He said in this era of technology, it was imperative for those in the sector to utilise information technology systems to streamline their operations, saying it was crucial for members to familiarise themselves with upcoming technologies that could facilitate their operations, leading to economic growth for both individuals and companies.

Prof. Kuwornu emphasised the importance of transparency and professionalism in all dealings and urged members to exhibit a professional attitude in their work, recognising that those qualities were essential for success in the industry.

Earlier in his welcome address, Engineer Mark Amoamah, the President of CILT Ghana, said the theme encapsulated the challenges faced by the institute, saying the goal was to ensure that industries operated in a sustainable manner and uphold the highest standards of professionalism.

Ing. Amoamah further emphasised the significant growth experienced by the industry, came with the responsibility to ensure that development was sustainable and preserved the environment, society, and the economy for future generations.

Building professionalism among supply chain, logistics and transport professionals was crucial for achieving sustainable development, that required fostering a culture of sound ethical behavior, continuous learning, innovation, and adherence to best practices, while involving advanced technologies and developing human capital at all levels of organisations.

In recognition of their dedication to the institution’s activities, the CILT presented the ‘Order of CILT’ to four individuals – Prof. Elvis Asare-Bediako, VC of UENR, Prof. Kuwornu, Superintendent Stephen Tenkorang, the Bono Regional Commander of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department and Dr. Emmanuel Opoku-Marfo, the Dean of the School of Arts and Social Sciences at UENR.

