Negative comments never deterred me from my goals – Afrosound sensation 

By Mercy Arthur

Tema, Sept. 7, GNA – Original Dakka, a Ghana-based Afrosound phenomenon, has said he is aware of unfavourable remarks from the public, but he hasn’t let them stop him from achieving his goals as a rising musician.

He said that despite the difficulties he had, such as financial instability, particularly for his studio recording sessions, and the promotion of his songs on various digital platforms as an up-and-coming artiste, among others, he had survived in the last five years.

The young rising music sensation stated that his experiences thus far in his music career had been impressive because he gets inspired when his followers stream and support his music, even though they were few, he disclosed in an interview with Ghana News Agency’s Tema Entertainment Desk.

He said even without a management team, negative comments from people motivated and inspired him to work harder as a rapidly emerging musician to become known in the music industry in the years to come.

As an independent up-and-coming artist, he said, “The emergence of social media platforms has aided every musician in the promotion of artwork and songs but has rendered me with financial responsibilities”.

Original Dakka stressed that his music is accessible on all digital platforms and that he is now working on a new single that will be officially published before the end of the year.

