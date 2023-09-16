Bulgaria: PM Denkov Awards Students, Teachers for High Results Achieved at International Competitions

Sofia, Sept 16 (BTA/GNA) – Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov presented diplomas and badges to students and their teachers for high results achieved at international Olympiads and competitions in 2023. “We support you and will continue to support you so that our students continue to succeed on the international stage, Denkov addressed the awarded.

The Prime Minister recalled that the initiative was held for the second consecutive year and assured that it would continue in the future.

“I am sometimes asked why there is such an initiative. I know how difficult it is and how much effort it takes to succeed in competing with the best in the world. I am one of you, I was a competitor in the national chemistry team in 1980,” Denkov said.

Education Minister Galin Tzokov also attended the ceremony.

In 2023, Bulgarian students have won 71 medals from international science Olympiads – 11 gold, 28 silver and 32 bronze.

BTA/GNA

