Brain drain: 33 health workers leave Wenchi Government Hospital for greener pastures 



By Dennis Peprah



Wenchi (B/R), Sept. 19, GNA – The brain drain affecting the country’s health sector has hit the Wenchi Government Hospital in the Bono Region as about 33 health workers of the facility have left for abroad within 21 months to seek greener pastures

Dr Bismark Appiah Kubi, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said in an interview with the media at Wenchi, saying they comprised mostly medical practitioners, nurses, and midwives.

He expressed worry that the situation was impeding high productivity of healthcare delivery in the municipality.



Dr Kubi stated that the devastating impact of the brain drain in the health sector remained enormous, hence the need for the Government to tackle the threat proactively.



He, therefore, called on the Government to expedite action for the employment of more health workers, particularly nurses, to help address the dwindling nurses’ deficit in the health sector.

