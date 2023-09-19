EC denies reports of violence at Agona West District office

Accra, Sept 19, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied reports in sections of the media of a purported violence that occurred at its Agona West District office in the Central Region.

The Commission, in a statement signed and issued by Michael Boadu, Acting Head, Public Affairs of the EC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said no such thing happened which involved their officers as the reports sought to suggest.

The statement said the EC conducted a thorough investigation into the matter, which revealed that a fight broke out between two gentlemen outside the District Office on Sunday, September17, 2023, well after office hours when staff of the Commission had closed for the day.

“An eyewitness who observed the fight indicated that it occurred between the hours of 9pm and 9:30pm, four hours after the end of the registration exercise.

“It is therefore unfortunate that the Deputy Organizer of the NDC in the Constituency. Mr. Samuel Ametepey, sought to blame the EC, knowing well that the purported fight had nothing to do with the EC,” it noted.

The Commission described this as another calculated attempts by sections of the society to tarnish its image and credibility, adding that, this false allegation gave credence to this pattern.

“Our officers nationwide have been well trained and are carrying out their duties professionally. They will not act in a way as to cause confusion/violence,” the EC said.

It called on the public to ignore the news item and urged The Daily Guide and The Daily Graphic to retract what it termed as“erroneous” story.

GNA

