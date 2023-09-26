BP begins construction on flagship Peacock Solar power project

London, Sept. 26, (dpa/GNA) – Energy giant BP started construction on its Peacock Solar power project on Tuesday, located just north of Corpus Christi in Texas.

The British company said in a statement that the project is anticipated to come online in the second half of 2024.

Peacock Solar is part of BP’s target to invest in and build renewable energy capacity of 50 gigawatts by 2030.

The Texas site is projected to create around 300 jobs during construction and provide more than $25 million in US tax revenue over the first 25 years of its life.

Peacock Solar will sell all of the electricity it generates under a long-term power purchase agreement to Gulf Coast Growth Ventures.

