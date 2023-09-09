Boxing Olympics Qualifiers: Janet Acquah progresses to quarterfinals; Freezy Macbones eliminated

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 9, GNA – Ghana’s men’s and women’s national boxing teams got their Olympic qualification journey underway in Dakar as some boxers featured in the round of 16.

Ghana’s Olympic hopeful Seth Gyamfi, aka Freezy Macbones, suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of Seydou M. Konate of Senegal in the men’s heavyweight division.

It was a dominant performance from the Senegalese, as he won 4:0 on points, with the Ghanaian boxing sensation struggling to contain his opponent’s decisive moves and power punches.

Ghana’s Janet Acquah delivered a stunning performance as she defeated her Swaziland opponent, Siphamandla Veliswa, by 5:0.

There was further bad news for the Ghanaian contingent as heavyweight boxer David Bawah Akankolim was knocked out in round two by Algerian boxer Mourad Kadi.

The Algerian delivered a stunning boxing masterclass as he dropped the Ghanaian with some heavy punches, with the referee stopping the bout.

Ghanaian lightweight middleweight boxer Alfred Kotey lost 5:0 on points against Mozambique boxer Osorio Muxanga to culminate a bad start for Ghana at the start of the African Boxing Olympic qualifiers.

GNA

