Babies will get Ghana Card numbers middle of September – VEEP

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Sept 11, GNA – Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced that newborns would be issued national identification numbers by middle of September 2023.

He said the move followed the successful integration of databases of the Births and Deaths Registry, the National Identification Authority and the Ghana Health Service.

He stated that all babies born in Ghana, once they take them to post-natal or weigh in, would be issued the Ghana Card number and get their birth certificate identification number at the same time.

Explaining further, Dr Bawumia said the policy was transformational and a game-changer as children would hold these numbers from “this time till death.”

Dr Bawumia said this at Krachi East constituency during an interaction with the polling station executives, area coordinators, founding members, constituency executives and regional executives.

He said Ghana Card was increasingly becoming the single source of proof of identity, its unique number serving multiple purposes, from registration for Social Security, as a National Health Insurance Scheme number and an individual’s tax identification number.

The Presidential candidate hopeful emphasized that the government’s ongoing digitalisation agenda was an ample testimony of its appreciation of Artificial intelligence and the commitment to ensure that the country was not left behind.

“The NPP government is focused on pursuing digitalisation as part of our economic strategy because the Fourth Industrial Revolution is upon us and we must be part of the modern world,” he said.

GNA

