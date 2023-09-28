AngloGold Ashanti to revolutionalise STEM education with construction of robotics centre 

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Obuasi, Sept. 28, GNA – AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine is set to revolutionalise Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education with the construction of a robotics centre at Obuasi Senior High Technical School.

The eight million-cedis facility is part of the education pillar of the mining firm’s 10 –year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP), which has an intermediate goal to empower host communities through improved quality education.

The project, being executed by Dencent Company Limited, comes with three robotics laboratories, general purpose laboratory, exhibition laboratory, demonstration hall, washrooms and stores.

“The robotics centre represents AngloGold Ashanti’s dedication to fostering a passion for STEM among students of our host communities,” Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, the Senior Manager-Sustainability, AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, said at a brief ground-breaking ceremony.

He said the centre would serve as a hub for innovation and technological growth, providing students with resources and opportunities to broaden their knowledge in artificial intelligence, particularly robotics.

The centre would enhance the interest of science-oriented schools within the Obuasi Municipality and Obuasi East District to establish robotic clubs to foster diverse and innovative careers.

Mr Baidoo said the mine sought to nurture the next generation of tech-savvy individuals to contribute to the socio-economic development and growth of their communities.

“By investing in education, we strive to nurture the talents of the future generations, equipping them with skills that will propel them towards successful careers and businesses and contribute to the overall development of communities in our operational areas,” he said.

The initiative aimed to empower students with the necessary tools and knowledge to thrive in the ever-changing world, while contributing to the advancement of the area generally.

Mr Alfred George Koomson, the Municipal Director of Education, said schools in the municipality had been doing well in science related competitions and that would be improved by the robotics centre’s establishment to empower the students to compete at any level.

He applauded AngloGold Ashanti for their immense contribution to education development in the municipality, from the basic to tertiary level.

