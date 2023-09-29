AngloGold Ashanti begins construction of modern health centre for two communities

Obuasi (Ash), Sept. 29, GNA – AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine has performed a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a modern health centre to serve Dokyiwa and Binsere communities in the Obuasi Municipality.

The project, which falls under the health component of the company’s 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP), seeks to improve access to quality healthcare within its operational areas.

The construction and equipping the facility is estimated to cost GHS 2.4 million and the goal is to enhance the overall well-being of community members by providing a conducive environment for the delivery of healthcare services.

The expectation is that members of the two communities would be saved the stress of having to access basic health services in the central business district with a modern facility that delivers all the necessary public health services nearby.

Mr. Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager – Sustainability of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, said the facility would be equipped with modern medical equipment to deliver efficient health and patient care upon completion.

“We are pleased that the construction of this important facility which will shape the future of healthcare in Dokyiwa and Binsere has commenced today,” Mr. Baidoo observed.

He further stated that, “This initiative is part of our 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan’s health pillar, reflecting our steadfast commitment to fostering social progress and demonstrating our commitment and support to ensuring our host communities have access to quality healthcare services.”

According to the Senior Manager by investing in health infrastructure, AngloGold Ashanti sought to enhance the well-being and quality of life of the communities in which they operated while ensuring sustainable development.

He said the company remained committed to achieving the objectives in the SEDP which sought to contribute to resilient and socio-economically self-sustaining communities by improving social development, diversifying and sustaining the local economy of Obuasi through cross-sector partnerships.

Mr. Martin Osei Sarfo, the Municipal Director of Health Services, praised AngloGold Ashanti for the numerous health interventions the company continued to provide the people Obuasi and beyond.

He said the impact of the Mine in the area of health was immeasurable and that the construction of the health centre was one of many initiatives impacting the lives of the people.

He gave the assurance that the health directorate would provide the facility with highly skilled health professionals and also prioritised the maintenance of the facility for posterity.

GNA

